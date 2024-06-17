Chief Security Officer Shawn Henry sold 4,500 shares of CrowdStrike Holdings Inc (CRWD, Financial) on June 17, 2024, as reported in a recent SEC Filing. Following this transaction, the insider now owns 200,672 shares of the company.

CrowdStrike Holdings Inc specializes in cloud-delivered protection across endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company's technology is designed to stop breaches and provides a comprehensive cybersecurity solution to its customers.

Over the past year, Shawn Henry has sold a total of 77,623 shares and has not made any purchases of the company's stock. This recent sale is part of a broader trend within the company, where there have been 45 insider sells and no insider buys over the past year.

On the day of the sale, shares of CrowdStrike Holdings Inc were priced at $382.93, valuing the company with a market cap of approximately $95.02 billion. The price-earnings ratio of the company stands at 736.66, significantly above the industry median of 26.45.

The stock's valuation, according to GF Value, is set at $340.20, indicating that the stock is modestly overvalued with a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 1.13.

The GF Value is calculated considering historical trading multiples such as price-earnings ratio, price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow, along with a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on the company’s past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates from Morningstar analysts.

This insider sale could be of interest to investors tracking insider behaviors and company stock valuation metrics to understand market sentiment and potential future stock movements.

