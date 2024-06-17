Quantum Corp (QMCO) Q4 2024 Earnings Call Transcript Highlights: Key Takeaways and Future Outlook

  • Revenue: $311.6 million, a decrease of approximately 26% year over year.
  • Gross Margin: Increased 614 basis points to 40% on a GAAP basis over the prior year.
  • GAAP Net Loss: $41.3 million or a loss of $0.43 per share.
  • Non-GAAP Adjusted Net Loss: $27.5 million or $0.29 loss per share.
  • Adjusted EBITDA: Negative $5.3 million, down approximately $26.4 million from the prior year.
  • Cash, Cash Equivalents, and Restricted Cash: Approximately $25.7 million as of fiscal year ending March 31, 2024.
  • Outstanding Debt: $87.9 million (term) and $26.6 million (revolver).
  • Net Debt Position: $88.6 million.
  • Total Annual Recurring Revenue (ARR): $144.9 million, approximately 46% of total revenue.
  • Subscription Portion of ARR: Increased approximately 33% year over year to $17.8 million.
  • First Quarter Fiscal '25 Revenue Guidance: Approximately $72 million, plus or minus $2 million.
  • First Quarter Fiscal '25 Non-GAAP Adjusted Net Loss Per Share Guidance: Negative $0.09, plus or minus $0.02 per share.
  • First Quarter Fiscal '25 Adjusted EBITDA Guidance: Approximately negative $2 million.
  • First Quarter Fiscal '25 Gross Margin Guidance: Approximately 40%.
  • First Quarter Fiscal '25 Non-GAAP Operating Expense Guidance: Approximately $33 million.
  • Full Year Fiscal '25 Revenue Guidance: Approximately $310 million, plus or minus $10 million.
  • Full Year Fiscal '25 Adjusted EBITDA Guidance: Approximately $15 million, plus or minus $5 million.
  • Full Year Fiscal '25 Free Cash Flow Guidance: Expected to be positive.

Release Date: June 17, 2024

Positive Points

  • Quantum Corp (QMCO, Financial) has made significant progress in improving its capital structure and paying down debt, including a $12.3 million debt reduction from asset sales.
  • The company has achieved a 600 basis point increase in gross margin year over year, reflecting improved operational efficiencies.
  • Quantum Corp (QMCO) has seen a 33% year-over-year increase in subscription-based annual recurring revenue (ARR), with a near 100% renewal rate.
  • The company has launched Quantum GO, a scalable subscription model aimed at meeting increasing data management needs, particularly in AI and machine learning.
  • Quantum Corp (QMCO) has expanded its global partnerships and revamped its sales organization to drive growth in new product offerings and higher-margin revenue streams.

Negative Points

  • Revenue for fiscal 2024 was $311.6 million, a decrease of approximately 26% year over year, primarily due to the loss of its largest hyperscale customer.
  • The company reported a GAAP net loss of $41.3 million for fiscal 2024, significantly higher than the $18.4 million loss in the prior year.
  • Adjusted EBITDA for fiscal 2024 was a negative $5.3 million, reflecting lower-than-anticipated revenue and gross profit.
  • Quantum Corp (QMCO) is still in the process of completing its financial close process and restatement, with unaudited results subject to potential material adjustments.
  • The company faces ongoing challenges in stabilizing its legacy business, particularly in tape media and hyperscale solutions, which have seen significant declines.

Q & A Highlights

Q: When can we expect audited results?
A: Kenneth Gianella, CFO: The numbers are complete, and we don't anticipate any material adjustments. We expect to have the audited results out to shareholders in the next few days, aiming for a July 1 deadline.

Q: What led to the revenue decline from your largest hyperscaler customer?
A: Kenneth Gianella, CFO: The hyperscaler wanted a custom solution that didn't align with our business model. They sought a contract manufacturing model with 3-5% margins and required us to contribute our intellectual property, which we declined.

Q: Are there plans for additional non-core asset sales?
A: Kenneth Gianella, CFO: Yes, we are evaluating further opportunities, including inventory and intellectual property, to focus on ActiveScale and Myriad and reduce debt.

Q: When do you expect to be adjusted EBITDA positive and cash flow positive?
A: Jamie Lerner, CEO: We anticipate being adjusted EBITDA positive starting in Q2 and beyond, driven by cost containment and efficiency rather than sales growth.

Q: What are the revenue expectations for ActiveScale and Myriad in fiscal year 2025?
A: Jamie Lerner, CEO: ActiveScale is currently the fastest-growing product, and Myriad is expected to follow closely. We see high demand and significant attach rates between Myriad and ActiveScale, leading to higher ASPs and margins.

Q: How will the loss of hyperscale revenue impact fiscal year 2025?
A: Jamie Lerner, CEO: The headwind will be felt in Q1, but we expect a slight uptick in Q2. The decline will be offset by growth in primary storage, Myriad, and ActiveScale, along with stabilizing legacy business.

Q: What is the status of covenant waivers?
A: Jamie Lerner, CEO: We are working with our lenders and expect to resolve this within the next 60 to 90 days. We aim to sell more non-strategic assets, reduce debt, and secure more flexible financing options.

Q: How are you addressing product gross margin pressures?
A: Jamie Lerner, CEO: We expect product margins to improve as we focus on subscription-based and service revenue. The shift to subscription models impacts product revenue but enhances overall profitability.

Q: What are your plans for future growth and profitability?
A: Jamie Lerner, CEO: We are focusing on stabilizing legacy business, growing Myriad and ActiveScale, and improving operational efficiency. These efforts are expected to drive profitability and positive cash flow in fiscal year 2025.

