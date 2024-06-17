On June 17, 2024, Lizanne Gottung, a Director at Louisiana-Pacific Corp (LPX, Financial), executed a sale of 3,591 shares of the company. The transaction was documented in a recent SEC Filing. Following this sale, the insider now owns 23,501 shares of Louisiana-Pacific Corp.

Louisiana-Pacific Corp is a leading manufacturer of building solutions, known for its high-quality engineered wood products used primarily in construction and remodeling of residential, industrial, and light commercial structures.

Over the past year, Lizanne Gottung has sold a total of 9,404 shares and has not made any purchases of the company's stock. This recent transaction is part of a broader trend observed over the past year, where there have been no insider buys and seven insider sells within the company.

Shares of Louisiana-Pacific Corp were trading at $89.18 on the day of the transaction. The company currently has a market cap of $6.37 billion. The price-earnings ratio stands at 24.40, which is above both the industry median of 15.16 and the company's historical median.

The stock's valuation, according to GF Value, is $62.25, indicating that with a current price of $89.18, Louisiana-Pacific Corp is significantly overvalued with a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 1.43.

The GF Value is calculated based on historical trading multiples such as price-earnings ratio, price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow, along with a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates from Morningstar analysts.

