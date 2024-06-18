KB Home Q2 Earnings: EPS Surges 11% to $2.15, Revenue Beats Estimates at $1.71 Billion

Revenue and EPS Beat Expectations Amidst Market Volatility

Author's Avatar
Summary
  • Revenue: $1.71 billion, above the estimated $1.65 billion.
  • GAAP EPS: $2.15, reflecting an 11% increase year-over-year.
  • Net Orders: Increased 2% to 3,997, with net order value rising 7% to $2.03 billion.
  • Net Income: Rose 2% to $168.4 million, supported by higher net orders and increased average selling prices.
  • Homebuilding Operating Income: $188.2 million, with an operating income margin of 11.1%.
  • Average Selling Price: Increased to $483,000 from $479,500 year-over-year.
  • Stock Repurchases: 764,742 shares repurchased at a total cost of $50 million, with $950 million remaining under the current authorization.
Article's Main Image

On June 18, 2024, KB Home (KBH, Financial) released its 8-K filing for the second quarter ended May 31, 2024. KB Home is an American construction company that focuses on residential construction in the United States, building single-family homes and communities across various geographical segments including the West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. The company primarily serves first-time and move-up homebuyers and is also engaged in financial services operations through a joint venture providing mortgage banking services.

Performance Overview

KB Home reported revenues of $1.71 billion for the second quarter, slightly below the $1.77 billion from the same period last year but surpassing the analyst estimate of $1.651 billion. The company delivered 3,523 homes, down from 3,666 homes in the previous year. Despite this, the average selling price increased to $483,000 from $479,500.

1803163503155113984.png

Net income rose by 2% to $168.4 million, and diluted earnings per share (EPS) increased by 11% to $2.15, significantly exceeding the analyst estimate of $1.78. This growth in EPS reflects higher net income and the favorable impact of the company’s common stock repurchases over the past several quarters.

Key Financial Achievements

KB Home's financial services pretax income rose by 16% to $13.3 million, driven by increased equity in income from the company’s mortgage banking joint venture. The company also reported a $12.5 million gain from the sale of a privately held technology company in which it held an ownership interest, contributing to the total pretax income of $221.1 million, up from $214.9 million.

In terms of liquidity, KB Home had $1.73 billion, including $643.5 million in cash and cash equivalents and $1.08 billion of available capacity under its unsecured revolving credit facility. The company’s investments in land and land development for the six months ended May 31, 2024, increased by 64% to $1.26 billion, compared to $763.2 million for the same period last year.

Income Statement Highlights

Metric Q2 2024 Q2 2023
Total Revenues $1.71 billion $1.77 billion
Homes Delivered 3,523 3,666
Average Selling Price $483,000 $479,500
Net Income $168.4 million $164.4 million
Diluted EPS $2.15 $1.94

Balance Sheet and Cash Flow

As of May 31, 2024, KB Home reported total assets of $6.81 billion, up from $6.65 billion as of November 30, 2023. Inventories totaled $5.34 billion, a 4% increase. The company’s debt to capital ratio improved to 29.8%, down from 30.7%. Stockholders’ equity increased to $3.99 billion, reflecting net income partly offset by common stock repurchases and cash dividends.

Commentary and Analysis

“We produced solid results in our 2024 second quarter, with our key metrics above the high end of our guidance ranges,” said Jeffrey Mezger, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer. “Buyers remained resilient in their desire for homeownership despite the volatility in mortgage interest rates.”

KB Home's performance in the second quarter demonstrates its ability to navigate market challenges and capitalize on opportunities. The increase in average selling prices and the strategic investments in land acquisition and development position the company well for future growth. The company's focus on generating substantial cash flows and returning capital to shareholders through share repurchases and dividends further underscores its commitment to delivering value to investors.

For more detailed insights and analysis, visit GuruFocus.com.

Explore the complete 8-K earnings release (here) from KB Home for further details.

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes are provided by QuoteMedia, Inc. (CSI). Company fundamental data is provided by Morningstar. Analyst estimates data is sourced from both Refinitiv and Morningstar, with priority given to Refinitiv data. Data is updated daily.
© 2004-2024 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.