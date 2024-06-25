Todd Berard, Chief Marketing Officer of BioLife Solutions Inc (BLFS, Financial), executed a sale of 10,000 shares of the company on June 14, 2024. The transaction was filed on the same day as per the SEC Filing. Following this transaction, the insider now owns 108,894 shares of the company.

BioLife Solutions Inc (BLFS, Financial) specializes in the development, manufacture, and marketing of bioproduction tools and services for cell and gene therapies. These products are crucial in the preservation, storage, and transportation of biologic materials.

Over the past year, Todd Berard has sold a total of 42,533 shares and has not made any purchases of the company's stock. The insider transaction history for BioLife Solutions Inc (BLFS, Financial) indicates a trend with 2 insider buys and 93 insider sells over the past year.

On the date of the recent sale, shares of BioLife Solutions Inc (BLFS, Financial) were trading at $20.18, giving the company a market cap of $919.533 million. According to the GF Value, the stock is considered Modestly Overvalued with a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 1.16.

The GF Value is calculated based on historical multiples such as price-earnings ratio, price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow, along with a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates from Morningstar analysts.

