David Bernstein, the Chief Accounting Officer of Airbnb Inc (ABNB, Financial), executed a sale of 2,000 shares of the company on June 14, 2024, according to a recent SEC Filing. Following this transaction, the insider now owns 45,043 shares of Airbnb Inc.

Airbnb Inc operates an online marketplace for lodging, primarily homestays for vacation rentals, and tourism activities. It is based in San Francisco, California.

Over the past year, David Bernstein has sold a total of 42,788 shares of Airbnb Inc and has not purchased any shares. This recent transaction reflects a continuing trend of insider sales at the company, with a total of 123 insider sales and no insider buys reported over the past year.

On the date of the sale, shares of Airbnb Inc were priced at $145.5. The company's market cap was approximately $93.51 billion. The price-earnings ratio stood at 19.72, slightly above the industry median of 19.38 but below the company's historical median.

The stock's valuation according to the GF Value is $167.04, indicating that at a price of $145.5, Airbnb Inc is considered Modestly Undervalued with a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 0.87.

The GF Value is calculated based on historical trading multiples like the price-earnings ratio, price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow, adjusted for the company's past performance and expected future business outcomes.

This insider sale might interest investors tracking insider behaviors as an indicator of potential stock performance, particularly in the context of the company's valuation and stock market trends.

