On June 17, 2024, Mukul Kumar, President of Engineering at PubMatic Inc (PUBM, Financial), executed a sale of 9,496 shares of the company. The transaction was filed on June 18, 2024, as reported in the SEC Filing. Following this transaction, the insider now owns 30,958 shares of PubMatic Inc.

PubMatic Inc operates in the digital advertising sector. The company provides a specialized cloud infrastructure platform that enables real-time programmatic advertising transactions. It is known for its publisher-focused approach to advertising technology.

Over the past year, Mukul Kumar has sold a total of 109,091 shares of PubMatic Inc and has not made any purchases of the stock. This recent sale is part of a broader trend observed within the company, where there have been 68 insider sells and no insider buys over the past year.

Shares of PubMatic Inc were priced at $21.08 on the day of the sale. The company has a market cap of approximately $1.018 billion. The price-earnings ratio of the company stands at 97.10, significantly above both the industry median of 26.64 and the company's historical median.

According to the GF Value, the intrinsic value of PubMatic Inc is estimated at $21.75 per share, making the stock Fairly Valued with a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 0.97. The GF Value is calculated based on historical trading multiples, an adjustment factor from GuruFocus, and future business performance estimates from analysts.

This insider sale might interest investors tracking ownership changes and evaluating the stock's current valuation metrics, such as the price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow.

