Q4 2024 La-Z-Boy Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Jun 18, 2024 / 12:30PM GMT

Operator



Good morning, everyone, and welcome to the La-Z-Boy fiscal 2024 fourth-quarter conference call. (Operator Instructions) Please note this conference is being recorded. I will now turn the conference over to your host, Mark Becks, Director of IR and Corporate Development of La-Z-Boy Incorporated. Mark, over to you.



Mark Becks - La-Z-Boy Inc - Director of IR and Corporate Development



Thank you, Jenny. Good morning, everyone, and thanks for joining us to discuss our fiscal 2024 fourth quarter and full fiscal year. With us today are Melinda Whittington, La-Z-Boy Incorporated's President and Chief Executive Officer, and Bob Lucian, La-Z-Boy's SVP and CFO. Melinda will open and close the call and Bob will speak to segment performance and the financials midway through. We will then open the call to questions. Slides will accompany this presentation and may view them through our webcast link, which will be available for one year and a telephone replay of the call will be available for one week beginning this afternoon.



Before I begin the presentation, I would