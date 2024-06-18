Q1 2024 Vince Holding Corp Earnings Call Transcript

Jun 18, 2024 / 12:30PM GMT

Operator



Ladies and gentlemen, thank you for standing by. Welcome to the Vince first-quarter 2024 earnings conference call. (Operator Instructions) I would now like to hand the conference call over to our host, Akiko Okuma. Please go ahead.



Akiko Okuma - Vince Holding Corp - Senior Vice President, General Counsel, Secretary, and Investor Relations



Thank you, and good morning, everyone. Welcome to Vince Holding Corp's first-quarter fiscal 2024 results conference call. Hosting the call today is Dave Stefko, Interim Chief Executive Officer; and John Szczepanski, Chief Financial Officer.



Before we begin, let me remind you that certain statements made on this call may constitute forward-looking statements, which are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ from those that the company expects. Those risks and uncertainties are described in today's press release and in the company's SEC filings, which are available on the company's website. Investors should not assume that statements made during the call will remain operative at a