Q2 2024 KB Home Earnings Call Transcript

Jun 18, 2024 / 09:00PM GMT

Jill Peters - KB Home - Senior Vice President - Investor Relations



Thank you, John. Good afternoon, everyone, and thank you for joining us today to review our results for the second quarter of fiscal 2024. On the call are Jeff Mezger, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer; Rob McGibney, President and Chief Operating Officer; Jeff Kaminski, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer; Bill Hollinger, Senior Vice President and Chief Accounting Officer; and Thad Johnson, Senior Vice President and Treasurer.



During this call, items will be discussed that are considered