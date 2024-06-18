On June 18, 2024, Rajiv Ramaswami, President and Chief Executive Officer of Nutanix Inc (NTNX, Financial), sold 23,986 shares of the company. The transaction was documented in a recent SEC Filing. Following this sale, the insider now owns 407,045 shares of Nutanix Inc.

Nutanix Inc (NTNX, Financial) specializes in cloud software and hyperconverged infrastructure solutions, making computing invisible anywhere. Organizations around the world use Nutanix software to leverage a single platform to manage any app at any location for their hybrid multi-cloud environments.

Over the past year, Rajiv Ramaswami has sold a total of 439,566 shares of Nutanix Inc and has not made any purchases of the stock. The company's insider transaction history reveals a pattern of 21 insider sales and no insider buys over the same period.

Shares of Nutanix Inc were priced at $54.19 on the day of the sale. The company currently holds a market cap of approximately $13.18 billion. According to the GF Value, the intrinsic value of the stock is estimated at $33.88, indicating that the stock is significantly overvalued with a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 1.6.

The GF Value is calculated considering historical multiples such as price-earnings ratio, price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow, along with a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates from Morningstar analysts.

This recent transaction by the insider may be of interest to current and potential investors, providing insight into insider confidence and stock valuation perceptions at Nutanix Inc.

