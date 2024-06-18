Jun 18, 2024 / 10:00AM GMT

Mike Adams - Gresham House plc - Managing Director - Real Estate



Okay. Good morning. I'm going to start the webinar now. My name is Mike Adams. I am the Managing Director of Gresham House Real Estate. I'm delighted to be joined today by Ben Fry, Fund Manager; and Sandeep Patel, Finance Director to present the Residential Secure Income plc Interim Results Presentation. We'll go to the standard format, and then Ben will take you through portfolio performance and strategy and then finance, and then Sandeep will take you through the finance, and we will take questions at the end. And as you know, you can post questions on the Q&A box on your screen.



I'm going to hand over to Ben now to take you through the presentation.



Ben Fry - Gresham House plc - Managing Director - Housing



Thanks, Mike, and good morning, everyone. I'm going to start with an overview of the key metrics for the first half of 2024 that we're going to talk you through. We'd just move on to the next slide, please. So first of all, we delivered strong top-line growth with 6.5% like-for