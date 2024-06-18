Jun 18, 2024 / 10:00AM GMT
Mike Adams - Gresham House plc - Managing Director - Real Estate
Okay. Good morning. I'm going to start the webinar now. My name is Mike Adams. I am the Managing Director of Gresham House Real Estate. I'm delighted to be joined today by Ben Fry, Fund Manager; and Sandeep Patel, Finance Director to present the Residential Secure Income plc Interim Results Presentation. We'll go to the standard format, and then Ben will take you through portfolio performance and strategy and then finance, and then Sandeep will take you through the finance, and we will take questions at the end. And as you know, you can post questions on the Q&A box on your screen.
I'm going to hand over to Ben now to take you through the presentation.
Ben Fry - Gresham House plc - Managing Director - Housing
Thanks, Mike, and good morning, everyone. I'm going to start with an overview of the key metrics for the first half of 2024 that we're going to talk you through. We'd just move on to the next slide, please. So first of all, we delivered strong top-line growth with 6.5% like-for
Half Year 2024 Residential Secure Income PLC Earnings Call Transcript
Jun 18, 2024 / 10:00AM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...