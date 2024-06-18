Full Year 2024 Telkom SA SOC Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Jun 18, 2024 / 08:00AM GMT

2024. In case I also forget, my name is Serame Taukobong. I'd like to recognize our Board led by Che, colleagues from ExCo, shareholders here present, members of the press, colleagues listening and watching on air. I will take you through, briefly, our highlights, some of our business units reviews. Nonku will take us briefly through the financial view. I will close then with our outlook and our priorities.



Just to reinforce (inaudible). We did introduce to the market, the concept of an InfraCo. And I think if you look at where our results are landing, it is starting to show that this strategic focus of being InfraCo, yielding and sweating the core assets that underpin our data-led strategy, is showing results.



What we have in Telkom, our key assets, which cannot be replicated, and how are we taking this to market? It's by ensuring that seamlessly together, these unique assets are driving the thrust of ensuring that we, as Telkom, lead the drive to digitally connecting South Africa. But more