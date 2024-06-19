Jun 19, 2024 / 08:00AM GMT

Helen Mahy - NextEnergy Solar Fund Ltd - Non-Executive Independent Chairman of the Board



Well, welcome to the NextEnergy Solar Fund results. I was supposed to say -- my script says here, you're about to see a short video. Well, you've already seen it. But thank you very much for joining us for our presentation.



I'm Helen Mahy, Chairwoman of NESF. And I'm joined here today by our investment advisor, NextEnergy Capital. And we have Ross Grier on my right, Chief Operating Officer and Head of UK Investments; and Stephen Rosser on my left, Investment Director and UK Counsel. Both of them are the lead managers of NESF alongside Michael Bonte-Friedheim, CEO; and Aldo Beolchini, CIO, who sits on NESF's investment committee.



I will make some opening remarks about the depth and experience of NESF Board of Directors, highlight some of NESF's successes over the last decade, and present NESF's track record of a growing and covered dividend since it listed in 2014. Then Ross and Stephen will take you through recent developments in our capital recycling program, the steps NESF is actively taking to