Full Year 2023 Alliance Pharma PLC Earnings Call Transcript

Jun 19, 2024 / 09:00AM GMT

Camillo Pane - Alliance Pharma plc - Independent Non-Executive Chair



Good morning and a very warm welcome to our 2023 results presentation and my first public engagement since joining as a Chair on February 19. I would like to start by thanking you for your patience as we endured a number of all the delays. This process has been extremely frustrating for all of us.



It is taking much longer than we anticipated to complete the audit of the 23 accounts. The delay has allowed us time to implement a thorough review of our processes and perform a more detailed work in respect to impairments. This announced impairment review is now more robust. We are working on a plan to ensure we're in a strong position for future audits.



I will leave Andrew to explain the reasons behind the delays in the extra scrutiny this year. You will have noted the number of assets we have impaired. I'm delighted to join alliance as such, an important and exciting time for the company, having spent over 30 years in the consumer industry across publicly-listed, US, European and Asian companies and having lived and worked