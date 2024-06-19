Q3 2024 Ferrellgas Partners LP Earnings Call Transcript

Jun 19, 2024 / 01:30PM GMT

Operator



Good day, and thank you for standing by, welcome to the Ferrellgas Partners third quarter fiscal 2024 earnings conference call. (Operator Instructions) Please be advised that today's conference is being recorded.



I would now like to hand the conference over to your speaker today, Tamria Zertuche, please go ahead.



Tamria Zertuche - Ferrellgas Partners LP - President, Chief Executive Officer



Good morning. My name is Tamria Zertuche, Chief Executive Officer and President of Ferrellgas. I want to start by saying how proud I am of our more than 4,000 Ferrellgas employees. Our experienced operations professionals. They planned well and they executed even better against the weather anomaly we experienced this quarter. They managed expenses in key areas of operations, including driving fleet expenses down by over 8% when compared to prior year.



Regarding weather impacting we have taken positive steps over the last four years to create balance in our demand across the different customer segments of our business. Our focus has been on growing our