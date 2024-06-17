On June 17, 2024, Peter Mavoides, President and Chief Executive Officer of Essential Properties Realty Trust Inc (EPRT, Financial), executed a sale of 20,869 shares of the company. According to the SEC Filing, the transaction occurred at a stock price of $27.56 per share. Following this transaction, the insider now owns 535,327 shares of the company.

Essential Properties Realty Trust Inc (EPRT, Financial) is a real estate investment trust that acquires, owns, and manages primarily single-tenant properties leased to middle-market companies operating service-oriented or experience-based businesses.

Over the past year, the insider has sold a total of 182,664 shares and has not purchased any shares. This recent transaction is part of a broader trend observed within the company, where there have been 11 insider sells and no insider buys over the last year.

The shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust Inc were trading at $27.56 on the day of the sale, giving the company a market cap of approximately $4.77 billion. The price-earnings ratio of the company stands at 22.11, which is above the industry median of 17.33.

According to the GF Value, the intrinsic value of the stock is estimated at $27.88, suggesting that the stock is Fairly Valued with a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 0.99.

The GF Value is calculated based on historical trading multiples such as the price-earnings ratio, price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow, adjusted for the company's past performance and expected future business outcomes.

This sale by the insider may provide investors with insights into the insider's perspective on the stock's valuation relative to its current trading price.

This article, generated by GuruFocus, is designed to provide general insights and is not tailored financial advice. Our commentary is rooted in historical data and analyst projections, utilizing an impartial methodology, and is not intended to serve as specific investment guidance. It does not formulate a recommendation to purchase or divest any stock and does not consider individual investment objectives or financial circumstances. Our objective is to deliver long-term, fundamental data-driven analysis. Be aware that our analysis might not incorporate the most recent, price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative information. GuruFocus holds no position in the stocks mentioned herein.