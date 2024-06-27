Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp (CTSH)'s Winning Formula: Financial Metrics and Competitive Strengths

Exploring the Robust Financial Health and Growth Prospects of Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp

Author's Avatar
27 minutes ago

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp (CTSH, Financial) has recently garnered significant attention from investors and financial analysts, thanks to its strong financial position. With a current share price of $67.78 and a daily gain of 2.99%, despite a three-month decline of -9.42%, the company shows promising signs of resilience and potential for future growth. A detailed analysis, supported by the GF Score, positions Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp as a contender for substantial growth moving forward.

1803805160120676352.png

What Is the GF Score?

The GF Score is a proprietary ranking system developed by GuruFocus, assessing stocks across five key dimensions: financial strength, profitability, growth, GF Value, and momentum. These dimensions are proven to correlate with long-term stock performance from 2006 to 2021. Stocks with higher GF Scores typically yield better returns. Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp boasts a GF Score of 92 out of 100, indicating a strong potential for market outperformance.

Understanding Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp Business

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp, with a market cap of $33.7 billion and annual sales of $19.3 billion, is a leading global IT services provider. The company specializes in consulting and outsourcing services across various industries including financial services, media, communications, healthcare, and consumer products. Headquartered in Teaneck, New Jersey, Cognizant employs nearly 300,000 people worldwide, with a significant presence in India. The company's operating margin stands at 15.2%, reflecting its efficient operational structure.

1803805202416037888.png

Financial Strength Breakdown

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp's financial robustness is evident through its impressive Interest Coverage ratio of 68.23, significantly above the benchmark set by investment guru Benjamin Graham. The company's Altman Z-Score of 6.85 further underscores its ability to avoid financial distress, while a Debt-to-Revenue ratio of 0.07 highlights its prudent debt management.

Profitability and Growth Metrics

The Profitability Rank of Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp reflects its superior capability to generate earnings relative to its peers. The company's consistent operational performance is further evidenced by a Predictability Rank of 3.5 stars. Growth metrics are equally impressive, with a 3-Year Revenue Growth Rate of 7.6% and notable EBITDA growth, underscoring its commitment to scaling operations and enhancing shareholder value.

1803805222670331904.png

Conclusion

Considering Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp's strong financial strength, profitability, and growth metrics, the GF Score highlights the firm's unparalleled position for potential outperformance. Investors looking for similar opportunities can explore more companies with strong GF Scores using the GF Score Screen.

This article, generated by GuruFocus, is designed to provide general insights and is not tailored financial advice. Our commentary is rooted in historical data and analyst projections, utilizing an impartial methodology, and is not intended to serve as specific investment guidance. It does not formulate a recommendation to purchase or divest any stock and does not consider individual investment objectives or financial circumstances. Our objective is to deliver long-term, fundamental data-driven analysis. Be aware that our analysis might not incorporate the most recent, price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative information. GuruFocus holds no position in the stocks mentioned herein.

Disclosures

I/We may personally own shares in some of the companies mentioned above. However, those positions are not material to either the company or to my/our portfolios.
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes are provided by QuoteMedia, Inc. (CSI). Company fundamental data is provided by Morningstar. Analyst estimates data is sourced from both Refinitiv and Morningstar, with priority given to Refinitiv data. Data is updated daily.
© 2004-2024 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.