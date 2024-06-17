Director Maria Dreyfus Acquires 18,310 Shares of Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM)

On June 17, 2024, Maria Dreyfus, a Director at Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM, Financial), purchased 18,310 shares of the company, as reported in a recent SEC Filing. Following this transaction, the insider now owns a total of 35,756.9444 shares of Exxon Mobil Corp.

Exxon Mobil Corp, a leading entity in the oil and gas industry, engages in the exploration, production, and sale of crude oil and natural gas. The company also operates in the manufacturing of petroleum products, and the transportation and sale of crude oil, natural gas, and petroleum products.

The transaction occurred when shares of Exxon Mobil Corp were priced at $109.25, valuing the purchase at approximately $2,000,282.50. This acquisition has adjusted the insider's stake in the company significantly.

Over the past year, Maria Dreyfus has bought a total of 18,310 shares and has not sold any shares. The insider transaction history for Exxon Mobil Corp shows a balance of insider activities, with 4 insider buys and 5 insider sells over the past year.

The current market cap of Exxon Mobil Corp stands at approximately $500.79 billion. The stock's price-earnings ratio is 13.68, which compares to the industry median of 11.34. This ratio is higher than the industry median but lower than the company’s historical median.

According to the GF Value, the intrinsic value of Exxon Mobil Corp's stock is estimated at $102.73 per share, making the current price-to-GF-Value ratio 1.06. This suggests that the stock is Fairly Valued.

This insider buy could signal a positive outlook from the insider on the future performance of Exxon Mobil Corp, aligning with the company's stable valuation metrics and substantial market presence.

