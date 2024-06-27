Honeywell (HON, Financial) has been thriving in the aviation and defense sectors, manufacturing engines, power systems, and navigation hardware for military equipment through its Aerospace Technologies segment. The recent $1.9 billion acquisition of CAES Systems Holdings from Advent International aims to further capitalize on robust defense sector demand.
The acquisition will enhance HON's defense and space product portfolio, particularly in radio frequency signal management, radar, and sensing technologies.
- These new components will open up new revenue opportunities and improve existing programs like the F-35 fighter jet and Advanced Medium Range Air-to-Air (AMRAAM) missile systems.
This acquisition serves as a growth catalyst for HON's Aerospace Technologies segment, which saw an 18% organic sales growth in Q1, with defense and space markets growing by 16%.
- Supply chain improvements allowed HON to better capitalize on strong demand trends, expected to remain robust due to conflicts in Ukraine and the Middle East.
Despite HON's large size, this acquisition may not significantly impact its near-term revenue, projected to be nearly $39 billion in FY24.
- The buyout price represents approximately 14x estimated 2024 EBITDA on a tax-adjusted basis, indicating an expected EBITDA of about $135 million for CAES in FY24.
- HON expects the acquisition to be accretive in the first full year of ownership, aided by the fact that it's an all-cash deal.
Overall, while not a game-changer, this acquisition is strategically and financially sound. HON strengthens its defense business, diversifies revenue streams, and does so at a reasonable price without issuing new debt or equity.