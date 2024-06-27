David Weinstock, the Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer of Essent Group Ltd (ESNT, Financial), executed a sale of 2,000 shares of the company on June 18, 2024. The transaction was reported in a recent SEC Filing. Following this transaction, the insider now owns 27,416 shares of the company.

Essent Group Ltd is a company that offers private mortgage insurance and reinsurance for single-family mortgage loans in the United States. It serves lenders and originators to manage capital and risk through insured mortgage loans.

Over the past year, David Weinstock has sold a total of 6,000 shares and has not made any purchases of the company's stock. The broader insider transaction trend at Essent Group Ltd shows a total of 11 insider sells and no insider buys over the same period.

Shares of Essent Group Ltd were priced at $55.61 on the day of the sale. The company has a market cap of approximately $6.03 billion. The price-earnings ratio of the stock stands at 8.55, which is below both the industry median of 11.32 and the company's historical median.

According to the GF Value, the intrinsic value of Essent Group Ltd's stock is estimated at $55.34, making the stock Fairly Valued with a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 1. The GF Value is calculated based on historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor, and future business performance estimates.

This insider selling activity may be of interest to investors tracking ownership changes and evaluating the stock based on its current valuation metrics.

