Chief Legal Officer Bart Volkmer sold 6,908 shares of Dropbox Inc (DBX, Financial) on June 17, 2024, as reported in a recent SEC Filing. Following this transaction, the insider now owns 340,934 shares of the company.

Dropbox Inc operates as a service company offering a platform which enables users to store and share files, photos, videos, songs, and spreadsheets. It simplifies the way individuals and teams collaborate and share these files with each other.

Over the past year, Bart Volkmer has sold a total of 94,055 shares of the company and has not made any purchases. The insider transaction history for Dropbox Inc shows a total of 48 insider sells and no insider buys over the past year.

Shares of Dropbox Inc were trading at $21.02 on the day of the transaction. The company has a market cap of $6.74 billion. The price-earnings ratio of Dropbox Inc is 13.88, which is lower than the industry median of 26.51 and also below the company’s historical median.

According to the GF Value, the intrinsic value of Dropbox Inc is estimated at $29.20 per share, making the stock modestly undervalued with a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 0.72.

The GF Value is calculated based on historical multiples such as the price-earnings ratio, price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow, adjusted by a GuruFocus factor which considers past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates from analysts.

This sale by the insider could be of interest to current and potential investors, providing insight into insider confidence and stock valuation based on recent market trends and company performance.

This article, generated by GuruFocus, is designed to provide general insights and is not tailored financial advice. Our commentary is rooted in historical data and analyst projections, utilizing an impartial methodology, and is not intended to serve as specific investment guidance. It does not formulate a recommendation to purchase or divest any stock and does not consider individual investment objectives or financial circumstances. Our objective is to deliver long-term, fundamental data-driven analysis. Be aware that our analysis might not incorporate the most recent, price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative information. GuruFocus holds no position in the stocks mentioned herein.