Full Year 2023 Datalex PLC Earnings Call Transcript

Jun 20, 2024 / 08:00AM GMT

Jonathan Rockett - Datalex PLC - CEO



Good morning, and welcome to Datalex's 2023 Annual Results Call. 2023 is the year, where we begin to build back Datalex as a market leader in airline technology markets. Firstly, for those of you who I've not met, I'm Jonathan Rockett, CEO of Datalex. I'm delighted to be joined in the call this morning by Steven Moloney, our recently appointed CFO.



As this is my first external presentation for Datalex. I would like to thank the Chairman, the Board, the Datalex team and the shareholders for their warm welcome and introduction to Datalex. I joined in November 2023 and as now as 7 months later, I'm happy to say, I can see and understand the opportunity that Datalex has within the airline markets, and our ability to drive growth and unlock value for our airlines.



We've just got back a little bit more detail towards the end of the presentation. There are two items on the agenda for today. Steven and I will take you through 2023. I will cover some strategic and operational highlights, and Steven will dive into the numbers and metrics.



Well, then I