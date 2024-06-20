Full Year 2024 DS Smith PLC Earnings Presentation Transcript

Jun 20, 2024 / 08:00AM GMT

* Miles Roberts

DS Smith PLC - Group Chief Executive, Executive Director

* Richard Pike

DS Smith PLC - Group Finance Director, Executive Director



Miles Roberts - DS Smith PLC - Group Chief Executive, Executive Director



Good morning. Thank you for joining us for our presentation for our full-year results to the end of April 2024. My name is Miles Roberts, I'm the Group's Chief Executive, and I'm