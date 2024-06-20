Jun 20, 2024 / 08:00AM GMT
Presentation
Jun 20, 2024 / 08:00AM GMT
=====================
Corporate Participants
=====================
* Miles Roberts
DS Smith PLC - Group Chief Executive, Executive Director
* Richard Pike
DS Smith PLC - Group Finance Director, Executive Director
=====================
Conference Call Participants
=====================
* Charlie Muir-Sands
BNP Paribas Exane - Analyst
* Lars Kjellberg
Stifel - Analyst
* Cole Hathorn
Jefferies - Analyst
* Justin Jordan
Davy - Analyst
* Brian Morgan
Morgan Stanley - Analyst
* Andrew Jones
UBS - Analyst
* Pallav Mittal
Barclays - Analyst
* Kevin Fogarty
Deutsche Bank - Analyst
=====================
Miles Roberts - DS Smith PLC - Group Chief Executive, Executive Director
Good morning. Thank you for joining us for our presentation for our full-year results to the end of April 2024. My name is Miles Roberts, I'm the Group's Chief Executive, and I'm
Full Year 2024 DS Smith PLC Earnings Presentation Transcript
Jun 20, 2024 / 08:00AM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...