Q3 2024 SkiStar AB Earnings Call Transcript

Jun 20, 2024 / 08:00AM GMT

Stefan Sjostrand - SkiStar AB - President, Chief Executive Officer



A warm welcome to everyone to this call today before mid-summer celebration in Sweden. And me and Martin, we will try to guide you through this presentation. So we have a short agenda, and we have decided to have a repetition of our Capital Market Day we had in last October just as a start and flying in and giving -- setting the scene of our Q3 report. So -- and then, we will go into the highlights. Martin will guide you through the highlights and some numbers, and then, I will try to give you some outlook and how it looks forward.



So let's begin on the short introduction of our position. We are really proud that we have a lot of satisfied guests. We have a lot of satisfied employees. And also, we have had the quite strong growth the past couple of years.



And if I look into our foundation, we are really glad to have a lot of, like I said, satisfied coworkers and employees and why our culture is extremely strong since we have been running this business since 1975. We also have one of the -- we are also one of the largest