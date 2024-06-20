Jun 20, 2024 / 08:00AM GMT
Stefan Sjostrand - SkiStar AB - President, Chief Executive Officer
A warm welcome to everyone to this call today before mid-summer celebration in Sweden. And me and Martin, we will try to guide you through this presentation. So we have a short agenda, and we have decided to have a repetition of our Capital Market Day we had in last October just as a start and flying in and giving -- setting the scene of our Q3 report. So -- and then, we will go into the highlights. Martin will guide you through the highlights and some numbers, and then, I will try to give you some outlook and how it looks forward.
So let's begin on the short introduction of our position. We are really proud that we have a lot of satisfied guests. We have a lot of satisfied employees. And also, we have had the quite strong growth the past couple of years.
And if I look into our foundation, we are really glad to have a lot of, like I said, satisfied coworkers and employees and why our culture is extremely strong since we have been running this business since 1975. We also have one of the -- we are also one of the largest
Q3 2024 SkiStar AB Earnings Call Transcript
Jun 20, 2024 / 08:00AM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...