Full Year 2024 CMC Markets PLC Earnings Call Transcript

Jun 20, 2024 / 08:00AM GMT
Peter Cruddas - CMC Markets PLC - Chief Executive Officer, Founder, Executive Director
Good morning, everybody, and thank you for joining CMC's full year 2024 results presentation.
On the call today is apart from myself, is David Fineberg, Deputy CEO; Albert, Chief Financial Officer; Matt Lewis, from head of APAC and Canada; and Head of Capital Markets, Laurence Booth.
I will begin this morning's presentation with a brief overview of some of the operational and strategic successes from the year before handing over to Albert, David, Matt, and Laurence, who will cover the financial and operational highlights in more detail. I will then finish with a summary of our strategic progress before we take your questions.
Now before we turn to slide 3, I just wanted to answer three questions that I often get asked, and they are: Number one, am I going to retire, number two, am I still committed to the business; and three, am I going to sell any shares?
So here are the answers. No, I'm never going to retire. I repeat, I'm never going to retire. Yes, I'm still very much committed
