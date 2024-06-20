Full Year 2024 Syncona Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Jun 20, 2024 / 08:00AM GMT

Christopher Hollowood - Syncona Ltd - Interim Chairman of the Board, Chief Executive Officer of Syncona Investment Management Limited



Welcome to Syncona's full-year results. I'm going to take you through some of the highlights from the year, work we've done to embed a new operating model, and rebalanced the portfolio. My colleagues, Kate, our new CFO, will take you through the capital deployment, our evolved approach to capital allocation, and then Roel and John will take you through some of the portfolio management that we've been doing and some of the new exciting opportunities and we've added to the portfolio.



So NAV was up 1.2% in the year, a resilient performance against a challenging market backdrop. I will touch on the components of this in the next slide. It has not just been about protecting the value in the portfolio, but positioning us for growth. To do this, we simultaneously delivered on three key elements.



Firstly, proactive portfolio management. Our hands on approach has allowed us to rebalance the portfolio to later stage assets and change the mix of modalities and