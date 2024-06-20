Jun 20, 2024 / 02:00PM GMT
Operator
Robinson Quast - Kroger Co - Director of Investor Relations
Good morning. Thank you for joining us for Kroger's first-quarter 2024 earnings call. I am joined today by progress Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, Rodney McMullen; and Interim Chief Financial Officer, Todd Foley.
Before we begin, I want to remind you that today's discussion will include forward-looking statements. We want to caution you that such statements are predictions and actual events or results can differ materially. A detailed discussion of the many factors that we believe may have a material effect on our business on an ongoing basis is contained in our SEC filings.
Q1 2024 Kroger Co Earnings Call Transcript
Jun 20, 2024 / 02:00PM GMT
