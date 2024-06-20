Q3 2024 Commercial Metals Co Earnings Call Transcript

Jun 20, 2024 / 03:00PM GMT

Hello, and welcome, everyone, to the third quarter fiscal 2024 earnings call for CMC. Joining me on today's call are Peter Matt, CMC's, President and Chief Executive Officer; and Paul Lawrence, Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer.



Today's materials, including the press release and supplemental slides that accompany this call can be found on CMC's Investor Relations website. After the company's remarks, we will have a question-and-answer session, and we will have a few instructions at that time.



I would like to remind all participants that during the course of this conference call, the company will make statements that provide information other than historical information and will include expectations regarding economic conditions, effects of legislation, US. steel, import levels, construction activity, demand for finished steel products, the expected capabilities, benefits and timelines for construction of new facilities, the company's operations, the company's strategic growth plan, the company's future results of operations, financial