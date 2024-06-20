Q4 2024 Smith & Wesson Brands Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Jun 20, 2024 / 09:00PM GMT
Operator
Good day, everyone, and welcome to Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc., fourth quarter and full fiscal 2024 financial results conference call. This call is being recorded. At this time, I would like to turn the call over to Kevin Maxwell, Smith & Wesson's General Counsel, who will give us some information about today's call.
Kevin Maxwell - Smith & Wesson Brands Inc - Senior Vice President, Chief Compliance Officer, General Counsel, Secretary
Thank you, and good afternoon. Our comments today may contain forward-looking statements. Our use of the words anticipate, project, estimate, expect, intend, believe, and other similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements may also include statements on topics such as our product development, objective, strategies, market share, demand, consumer preferences, inventory conditions for our products, growth opportunities and trends, and industry conditions in general.
Forward-looking statements represent our current judgment about the future and are subject to
