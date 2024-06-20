Smith & Wesson Brands Inc (SWBI) Q4 2024 Earnings Call Transcript Highlights: Strong Revenue Growth and New Product Success

Smith & Wesson Brands Inc (SWBI) reports a 9.9% increase in Q4 revenue and significant contributions from new product launches.

Author's Avatar
49 minutes ago
Summary
  • Q4 Revenue: $159.1 million, up 9.9% year-over-year.
  • Full-Year Revenue: Up 12% year-over-year.
  • Q4 Non-GAAP EPS: $0.45.
  • Q4 GAAP EPS: $0.57, up from $0.28 in the prior year.
  • Full-Year GAAP EPS: $0.86, improved by $0.06.
  • Gross Margin: 35.5%, up 6.5 percentage points year-over-year.
  • Q4 Net Income: $26.1 million, more than double the prior year.
  • Cash from Operations: $106.7 million for the full year.
  • Cash on Hand: $60.8 million at year-end.
  • Debt: $40 million in borrowings on the line of credit.
  • Q4 Operating Expenses: $31.1 million, up $7 million year-over-year.
  • New Products Revenue Contribution: 29.1% of total Q4 revenue.
  • Unit Shipments: Up 13% year-over-year.
  • Long Gun ASP Increase: Nearly 11% year-over-year.
  • Handgun ASP Decline: Less than 2% year-over-year.
  • Dividends Paid: $22 million for the full year.
  • Share Repurchases: $10.2 million for the full year.
  • Adjusted EBITDA: Over $94 million for the full year.
Article's Main Image

Release Date: June 20, 2024

For the complete transcript of the earnings call, please refer to the full earnings call transcript.

Positive Points

  • Smith & Wesson Brands Inc (SWBI, Financial) reported a 10% increase in Q4 top-line revenue compared to the previous year, driven by unit growth in both handguns and long guns.
  • Full-year revenue was up 12% year-on-year, with unit shipments increasing by 13%, outpacing the market where NICS was down by 5.4%.
  • The company launched over 100 new products in fiscal 2024, with new product sales accounting for over 27% of total revenue.
  • Smith & Wesson Brands Inc (SWBI) generated more than $106 million in cash from operations, ending the year with over $60 million in cash on hand and only $40 million in debt.
  • The successful launch of the 1854 lever-action rifle created a new whitespace opportunity, contributing significantly to long gun ASPs, which improved by nearly 11%.

Negative Points

  • Operating expenses for Q4 were $31.1 million, $7 million higher than the prior year, due to increased profit-related compensation costs and legal expenses.
  • The company anticipates a much more competitive marketplace throughout the traditionally slower summer months, impacting consumer discretionary spending.
  • Handgun ASPs declined by less than 2% compared to the prior-year quarter, driven by the introduction of the entry-level priced SD9 2.0 millimeter.
  • Smith & Wesson Brands Inc (SWBI) expects Q1 fiscal 2025 revenue to be down approximately 10% from the prior-year quarter in terms of units and dollars.
  • Margins are expected to stabilize in the low 30s for the full year, an improvement over fiscal 2024, but still impacted by the full-year costs of operating the new Tennessee facility and one-time costs associated with facility consolidations.

Q & A Highlights

Q: Can you provide more insight into the ASPs in handguns and the demand for entry-level priced products?
A: Mark Smith, President and CEO: In Q4, demand held up well, and ASPs were down slightly due to increased demand for entry-level priced products. We anticipate that ASPs for handguns will come down a bit in Q1 as we launch new products and promotions targeting the entry-level price point.

Q: How is the higher-end handgun market performing, particularly the performance center and large frame revolvers?
A: Mark Smith, President and CEO: Our highest-end products, including large frame revolvers and performance center products, are holding up well. We are adding capacity to meet demand in these categories, which should provide a tailwind in the second half of the year.

Q: Can you provide the percentage of new product sales for Q4 and insights into their performance?
A: Mark Smith, President and CEO: New products made up 29.1% of total revenue in Q4. The 1854 lever-action rifle was a significant contributor, but other new products like the FPC and Sport III also performed well. We expect this level of new product contribution to continue.

Q: Can you summarize the financial outlook for fiscal 2025?
A: Deana McPherson, CFO: We expect revenue to grow mid- to high-single digits, with gross margins stabilizing in the low 30s for the full year. Operating expenses will be 3% to 5% higher due to compensation-related inflation and increased R&D investment. Adjusted EBITDA is expected to grow at a similar rate to sales.

Q: Are you expecting any significant demand changes due to the upcoming election?
A: Mark Smith, President and CEO: We expect a tailwind from election campaign activity in the late summer or early fall, but we also anticipate growth from new product introductions and capacity additions. The overall year should see nice growth, weighted more towards the back half.

Q: What marketing strategies are you employing during the slower summer months?
A: Mark Smith, President and CEO: We are focusing on aggressive promotions, including consumer rebates and targeted promotions with retailers and distributors. We are also working closely with retailers on various marketing initiatives to drive demand.

Q: How are you managing inventory levels and production capacity?
A: Deana McPherson, CFO: We believe channel inventory is in a good spot and do not anticipate a material impact from changes in inventory. We are adding capacity, particularly in categories where we are currently constrained, to support demand in the second half of the year.

Q: What are your expectations for gross margins in fiscal 2025?
A: Deana McPherson, CFO: We expect gross margins to stabilize in the low 30s for the full year, with fluctuations due to volume and operating days. The benefits of automation and reduced facility footprint will be more fully realized later in the year, improving margins in the back half.

Q: How are you addressing the competitive landscape and consumer price sensitivity?
A: Mark Smith, President and CEO: We are launching new entry-level priced products and running promotions to address consumer price sensitivity. We believe these initiatives will provide tailwinds in Q2 and throughout the second half of the year.

Q: Can you provide more details on the financial performance in Q4?
A: Deana McPherson, CFO: Net sales for Q4 were $159.1 million, up 9.9% from the prior year. Gross margin was 35.5%, and net income was $26.1 million. GAAP EPS was $0.57, and non-GAAP EPS was $0.45. We generated $43.6 million in cash from operations and repurchased approximately 77,000 shares.

For the complete transcript of the earnings call, please refer to the full earnings call transcript.

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes are provided by QuoteMedia, Inc. (CSI). Company fundamental data is provided by Morningstar. Analyst estimates data is sourced from both Refinitiv and Morningstar, with priority given to Refinitiv data. Data is updated daily.
© 2004-2024 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.