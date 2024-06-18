On June 18, 2024, Christine Silverstein, Director of Abeona Therapeutics Inc (ABEO, Financial), executed a sale of 25,821 shares of the company. The transaction was documented in a recent SEC Filing. Following this transaction, the insider now owns 62,063 shares of Abeona Therapeutics Inc.

Abeona Therapeutics Inc (ABEO, Financial) is a biopharmaceutical company focused on developing gene and cell therapies for life-threatening rare genetic diseases. The company's lead programs include EB-101 for recessive dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa, a severe skin disorder, and ABO-102 for Sanfilippo syndrome type A, a rare genetic condition that causes fatal brain damage.

Over the past year, Christine Silverstein has sold a total of 32,151 shares and has not made any purchases of the company's stock. The insider transaction history for Abeona Therapeutics Inc shows an equal number of insider buys and sells over the past year, with 9 transactions each.

Shares of Abeona Therapeutics Inc were trading at $4.51 on the day of the transaction, giving the company a market cap of $185.151 million. According to the GF Value, the intrinsic value estimate for the stock is $2.16, indicating that the stock is significantly overvalued with a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 2.09.

The GF Value is calculated based on historical multiples such as price-earnings ratio, price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow, along with a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates from Morningstar analysts.

This sale by the insider could be of interest to current and potential investors, providing insight into how insiders are reacting to the company's valuation and market conditions.

This article, generated by GuruFocus, is designed to provide general insights and is not tailored financial advice. Our commentary is rooted in historical data and analyst projections, utilizing an impartial methodology, and is not intended to serve as specific investment guidance. It does not formulate a recommendation to purchase or divest any stock and does not consider individual investment objectives or financial circumstances. Our objective is to deliver long-term, fundamental data-driven analysis. Be aware that our analysis might not incorporate the most recent, price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative information. GuruFocus holds no position in the stocks mentioned herein.