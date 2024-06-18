On June 18, 2024, Gary Dickerson, President and Chief Executive Officer of Applied Materials Inc (AMAT, Financial), executed a significant transaction by selling 400,000 shares of the company. The sale was documented in a recent SEC Filing. Following this transaction, the insider now owns 1,542,269 shares of Applied Materials Inc.

Applied Materials Inc is a global leader in materials engineering solutions used to produce virtually every new chip and advanced display in the world. The company's expertise in modifying materials at atomic levels and on an industrial scale enables customers to transform possibilities into reality. Applied Materials Inc's technologies help make innovations like smartphones, flat-screen TVs, and solar panels more affordable and accessible to consumers and businesses around the world.

Over the past year, Gary Dickerson has sold a total of 400,000 shares and has not purchased any shares. The insider transaction history for Applied Materials Inc shows no insider buys over the past year, with a total of 7 insider sells during the same period.

On the valuation front, shares of Applied Materials Inc were trading at $246.45 on the day of the transaction, giving the company a market cap of approximately $198.66 billion. The price-earnings ratio stands at 27.59, which is lower than the industry median of 34.09 but higher than the company's historical median.

According to the GF Value, which is an intrinsic value estimate calculated by GuruFocus, Applied Materials Inc is significantly overvalued with a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 1.67. The GF Value of $147.44 is based on historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor, and future business performance estimates.

This insider sale might draw the attention of current and potential investors, especially considering the company's valuation and the significant amount of shares sold by the insider.

This article, generated by GuruFocus, is designed to provide general insights and is not tailored financial advice. Our commentary is rooted in historical data and analyst projections, utilizing an impartial methodology, and is not intended to serve as specific investment guidance. It does not formulate a recommendation to purchase or divest any stock and does not consider individual investment objectives or financial circumstances. Our objective is to deliver long-term, fundamental data-driven analysis. Be aware that our analysis might not incorporate the most recent, price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative information. GuruFocus holds no position in the stocks mentioned herein.