Feng-ming Wang, Chief Executive Officer of Ambarella Inc (AMBA, Financial), sold 3,058 shares of the company on June 18, 2024, according to a recent SEC Filing. Following this transaction, the insider now owns 803,574 shares of Ambarella Inc.

Ambarella Inc (AMBA, Financial) specializes in the development of low-power, high-definition (HD) and Ultra HD video compression and image processing solutions. The company's products are used in a variety of human and computer vision applications, ranging from security, advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS), and autonomous driving platforms to wearable devices and drones.

Over the past year, Feng-ming Wang has engaged in multiple transactions involving the company's stock, selling a total of 12,640 shares and purchasing none. This recent sale is part of a broader trend observed within the company, where there have been 39 insider sells and no insider buys over the past year.

On the date of the latest transaction, shares of Ambarella Inc were trading at $55.48 each, giving the company a market cap of approximately $2.29 billion.

The stock's valuation metrics, such as the price-earnings ratio, price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow, are calculated based on historical trading multiples, adjustments for past performance, and future business expectations. According to the GF Value, the intrinsic value of Ambarella Inc is estimated at $50.11 per share, suggesting that the stock is modestly overvalued with a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 1.11.

Investors and analysts monitoring insider activities like those of the insider may find these transactions and valuation insights crucial for making informed decisions regarding their investment positions in Ambarella Inc.

