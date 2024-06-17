On June 17, 2024, Justine Page, Director at Broadcom Inc (AVGO, Financial), executed a sale of 312 shares of the company at a price of $1,800 per share. This transaction was filed with the SEC and can be found in detail here. Following this transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,002 shares in the company.

Broadcom Inc (AVGO, Financial) is a global technology leader that designs, develops, and supplies a broad range of semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. The company's products serve the data center, networking, software, broadband, wireless, and storage and industrial markets.

Over the past year, Justine Page has sold a total of 565 shares of Broadcom Inc and has not made any purchases. The recent transaction reflects a continuation of this selling trend among insiders at the company. In the past year, there have been 21 insider sells and only 2 insider buys at Broadcom Inc.

As of the latest sale date, Broadcom Inc shares were trading at $1,800, giving the company a market cap of approximately $807.5 billion. The price-earnings ratio stands at 74.60, which is significantly higher than the industry median of 34.09.

The stock's valuation metrics show a GF Value of $859.51, indicating that the stock is Significantly Overvalued with a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 2.09.

This valuation is supported by historical multiples such as the price-earnings ratio, price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow, along with a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on the company’s past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates from Morningstar analysts.

The insider's recent transaction could be of interest to current and potential investors, providing insight into insider sentiment and potential future stock movements.

This article, generated by GuruFocus, is designed to provide general insights and is not tailored financial advice. Our commentary is rooted in historical data and analyst projections, utilizing an impartial methodology, and is not intended to serve as specific investment guidance. It does not formulate a recommendation to purchase or divest any stock and does not consider individual investment objectives or financial circumstances. Our objective is to deliver long-term, fundamental data-driven analysis. Be aware that our analysis might not incorporate the most recent, price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative information. GuruFocus holds no position in the stocks mentioned herein.