Jacob Schatz, EVP, Global Affairs and Chief Legal Officer of Electronic Arts Inc (EA, Financial), sold 1,000 shares of the company on June 17, 2024. The transaction was reported in a recent SEC Filing. Following this transaction, the insider now owns 30,317 shares of Electronic Arts Inc.

Electronic Arts Inc is a global leader in digital interactive entertainment. The company develops and delivers games, content, and online services for Internet-connected consoles, mobile devices, and personal computers.

Over the past year, Jacob Schatz has sold a total of 11,000 shares of Electronic Arts Inc and has not purchased any shares. The broader trend within the company also reflects more insider selling, with 53 insider sales and no insider buys over the past year.

On the date of the latest sale by Jacob Schatz, shares of Electronic Arts Inc were trading at $136.62. This pricing gives the company a market cap of approximately $36.64 billion.

The stock's price-earnings ratio stands at 29.46, which is above the industry median of 22.005. This suggests a higher valuation compared to its peers.

According to the GF Value, the intrinsic value of Electronic Arts Inc is estimated at $139.75 per share, making the stock Fairly Valued with a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 0.98.

The GF Value is calculated based on historical trading multiples such as the price-earnings ratio, price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow, adjusted for the company's past performance and expected future business outcomes.

This sale by the insider might be of interest to investors tracking insider behaviors as an indicator of confidence in the company's current valuation and future prospects.

