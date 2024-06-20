On June 20, 2024, Telekom Deutsche, Director and 10% Owner of T-Mobile US Inc (TMUS, Financial), executed a sale of 133,461 shares of the company. Following this transaction, the insider now owns 671,079,050 shares. Details of the sale can be found in the SEC Filing.

T-Mobile US Inc (TMUS, Financial) is a major player in the telecommunications industry, providing a wide range of services including voice, messaging, and data across its mobile network. The company is known for its strong focus on customer service and innovative approach to mobile communications.

Over the past year, the insider has sold a total of 22,471,362 shares and has not made any purchases. This recent transaction is part of a broader trend observed over the last year, where there have been 76 insider sells and no insider buys.

Shares of T-Mobile US Inc were trading at $176.69 on the day of the transaction, giving the company a market cap of approximately $207.44 billion. The price-earnings ratio of the stock stands at 24.01, which is above the industry median of 16.08.

The stock's GF Value is estimated at $146.71, indicating that with a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 1.2, T-Mobile US Inc is considered Modestly Overvalued. The GF Value is calculated based on historical trading multiples, an adjustment factor from GuruFocus, and future business performance estimates from analysts.

This insider sale could be of interest to investors tracking ownership changes and evaluating the stock's current valuation metrics, such as the price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow.

