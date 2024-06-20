On June 20, 2024, Director Sagar Lonial executed a significant transaction by selling 25,933 shares of TG Therapeutics Inc (TGTX, Financial). The shares were sold at a price of $16.69 each, as detailed in the SEC Filing. Following this transaction, the insider now owns 105,195 shares of the company.

TG Therapeutics Inc is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for B-cell malignancies and autoimmune diseases. The company aims to improve the quality of life and overall treatment experience for patients in need.

Over the past year, the insider has sold a total of 65,787 shares and has not made any purchases. This recent sale is part of a broader trend within the company, where there have been 6 insider sells and only 1 insider buy over the same timeframe.

The stock of TG Therapeutics Inc was trading at $16.69 on the day of the sale, giving the company a market cap of approximately $2.621 billion. The price-earnings ratio stands at 77.18, which is above the industry median of 26.96.

According to the GF Value, the intrinsic value of TG Therapeutics Inc is estimated at $387.25 per share, suggesting that the stock might be a possible value trap at its current price, with a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 0.04.

This insider sale could be of interest to investors tracking insider behaviors and evaluating the stock's valuation metrics, such as the price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow, all of which are components of the GF Value calculation.

