Q1 2025 Steelcase Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Jun 20, 2024 / 12:30PM GMT

Operator



Mr. O'Meara, you may begin your conference.



Mike O'Meara - Steelcase Inc - Director - Investor Relations and Financial Planning and Analysis



Thank you, Sarah, and good morning, everyone. Thank you for joining us for the recap of our fiscal -- our first quarter fiscal 2025 financial results.



Here with me today are Sara Armbruster, our President and Chief Executive Officer; and Dave Sylvester, our Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer.



Our first quarter earnings release, which crossed the wires earlier today, is accessible on our website. This conference call is being webcast, and this webcast is a copyrighted production of Steelcase Inc. A replay of this webcast