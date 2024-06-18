Q1 2024 Soltec Power Holdings SA Earnings Call Transcript

Jun 18, 2024 / 09:00AM GMT

Welcome to Soltec's first-quarter 2024 conference Call. I'm Almudena Malo de Molina, Investor Relations. On the call with me today is Jose Nunez, who will take you through the key highlights on the financial performance of the first quarter of the year.



Thank you, Almudena. Good morning, everyone. I would like to start my intervention highlighting that we have booked the best Q1 performance in the history of Soltec with record revenues totaling EUR121 million, 58% increase versus Q1 2023, driven by strong volumes and execution. We have reached an EBITDA of EUR11 million compared to a negative EUR4.6 million figure in Q1 2023. It is worth mentioning that this EBITDA