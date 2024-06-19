Jun 19, 2024 / 10:00AM GMT
Presentation (Pre-Recorded)
Jun 19, 2024 / 10:00AM GMT
=====================
Corporate Participants
=====================
* Robert Perrins
Berkeley Group Holdings PLC - Chief Executive Officer
* Richard Stearn
Berkeley Group Holdings PLC - Chief Financial Officer, Group Finance Director, Executive Director
=====================
Robert Perrins - Berkeley Group Holdings PLC - Chief Executive Officer
Good morning, ladies and gentlemen, and welcome to Berkeley's results presentation for the year ended April 30, 2024. I am Rob Perrins, Chief Executive of the Berkeley Group. These results are in line with expectations and have been achieved in the most challenging conditions. We have geopolitical uncertainty, we have domestic political uncertainty, we have high interest rates following a super inflationary period, we have increasingly isolation is policies, we have low economic growth, no one understands the planning system.
We've had major regulatory change in huge uncertainty around the new gateway system. We have a collapse in new
Full Year 2024 Berkeley Group Holdings PLC Earnings Presentation (Pre-Recorded) Transcript
Jun 19, 2024 / 10:00AM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...