Jun 19, 2024 / 10:00AM GMT

Presentation (Pre-Recorded)

Jun 19, 2024 / 10:00AM GMT



=====================

Corporate Participants

=====================

* Robert Perrins

Berkeley Group Holdings PLC - Chief Executive Officer

* Richard Stearn

Berkeley Group Holdings PLC - Chief Financial Officer, Group Finance Director, Executive Director



=====================

Robert Perrins - Berkeley Group Holdings PLC - Chief Executive Officer



Good morning, ladies and gentlemen, and welcome to Berkeley's results presentation for the year ended April 30, 2024. I am Rob Perrins, Chief Executive of the Berkeley Group. These results are in line with expectations and have been achieved in the most challenging conditions. We have geopolitical uncertainty, we have domestic political uncertainty, we have high interest rates following a super inflationary period, we have increasingly isolation is policies, we have low economic growth, no one understands the planning system.



We've had major regulatory change in huge uncertainty around the new gateway system. We have a collapse in new