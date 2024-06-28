After missing earnings expectations last quarter, CarMax (KMX, Financial) rebounded with an EPS beat in Q1. The used car dealership effectively managed expenses and repurchased $100 million in common stock amid a tough business climate. Despite these efforts, challenging conditions like high interest rates and tightened lending standards led to a 3.8% decline in comparable store used unit sales.

Used car prices have dropped over 12% since June 2022, according to CarGurus.com, due to a recovery in supply.

KMX lowered its prices by $700/unit, or 2.7%, but avoided deeper price cuts to preserve margins, which wasn't enough to boost sales.

KMX struggled to source newer used vehicles, buying fewer cars from consumers who are now more interested in new cars. This led to a 13.7% drop in vehicle purchases from consumers while purchases from dealers increased by 70.8%, yet overall purchases still fell by 8.6% year-over-year.

The 3.7% decrease in retail used vehicle gross profit and a 7.5% sales decline pushed EPS down by 33% to $0.97.

CarMax Auto Finance (CAF) was a bright spot, with income growing 7% year-over-year to $147 million due to growth in average managed receivables and higher net interest margins.

Overall, it was another challenging quarter for KMX. The company faces a dilemma: cutting prices further to boost competitiveness would hurt margins, but maintaining higher prices risks continued declines in sales volumes and market share.