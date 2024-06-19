Jun 19, 2024 / 12:30PM GMT

Jun 19, 2024 / 12:30PM GMT



Corporate Participants

* Paul Hogarth

Tatton Asset Management PLC - Chief Executive Officer, Executive Director

* Paul Edwards

Tatton Asset Management PLC - Chief Financial Officer, Executive Director

* Lothar Mentel

Tatton Asset Management PLC - Chief Investment Officer, Executive Director

* Hannah Crowe

Equity Development - Head Investor Access and Co-Owner



Paul Hogarth - Tatton Asset Management PLC - Chief Executive Officer, Executive Director



Good afternoon, everyone. Great to be here with you today. And if I could just go to slide 8, please, Hannah, and we'll go straight into the key financial and operational highlights. Obviously been a stellar year. Really, really pleased with this year's performance, particularly in the latter half. But you know, our key metric, as always is the funds under management. So now at the end of the year, we had GBP17.6 billion, which obviously was a healthy