Jun 21, 2024 / NTS GMT

Presentation

Jun 21, 2024 / NTS GMT



=====================

Corporate Participants

=====================

* Allan Lockhart

Newriver Reit PLC - Chief Executive Officer, Executive Director

* Will Hobman

Newriver Reit PLC - Chief Financial Officer, Executive Director

* Lucy Mitchell

Newriver Reit PLC - IR Contact Officer



=====================

Allan Lockhart - Newriver Reit PLC - Chief Executive Officer, Executive Director



Welcome to our full-year results presentation. As we have previously announced, we are currently working on a potential transaction with Capital Regional, but today is all about our strong results and we will update the market on the potential Capital Regional transaction as and when necessary, but not today.



Before we go through our presentation, let me start by saying that we believe we are in the strongest position we have been for five years, a direct result of how we have carefully repositioned our portfolio for the evolving consumer trends. We have delivered another excellent operational