Jun 21, 2024 / NTS GMT
Presentation
Jun 21, 2024 / NTS GMT
=====================
Corporate Participants
=====================
* Allan Lockhart
Newriver Reit PLC - Chief Executive Officer, Executive Director
* Will Hobman
Newriver Reit PLC - Chief Financial Officer, Executive Director
* Lucy Mitchell
Newriver Reit PLC - IR Contact Officer
=====================
Allan Lockhart - Newriver Reit PLC - Chief Executive Officer, Executive Director
Welcome to our full-year results presentation. As we have previously announced, we are currently working on a potential transaction with Capital Regional, but today is all about our strong results and we will update the market on the potential Capital Regional transaction as and when necessary, but not today.
Before we go through our presentation, let me start by saying that we believe we are in the strongest position we have been for five years, a direct result of how we have carefully repositioned our portfolio for the evolving consumer trends. We have delivered another excellent operational
Full Year 2024 Newriver Reit PLC Earnings Presentation Transcript
Jun 21, 2024 / NTS GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...