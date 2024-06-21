Q4 2024 Algoma Steel Group Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Jun 21, 2024 / 03:00PM GMT

Operator



Welcome to Algoma Steel Group, Inc., full year fiscal 2024 earnings call. (Operator Instructions)



Please note this conference is being recorded. I will now turn the conference over to Michael Moraca, Treasurer, Investor Relations Officer. Thank you. You may begin.



Michael Moraca - Algoma Steel Group Inc - Treasurer and Investor Relations Officer



Good morning, everyone, and welcome to Algoma Steel Group, Inc., full year fiscal 2024 earnings conference call. Leading today's call are Michael Garcia, our Chief Executive Officer, and Rajat Marwah, our Chief Financial Officer.



As a reminder, this call is being recorded and will be made available for replay later today in the Investors section of Algoma steel's; corporate website at www.algoma.com. I would like to remind you that comments made on today's call may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable securities laws, which involve assumptions and inherent risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ