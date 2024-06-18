On June 18, 2024, Cornelius Boone, Senior Vice President and Chief People Officer of eBay Inc (EBAY, Financial), sold 3,985 shares of the company. The transaction was executed at a price of $52.85 per share, as detailed in the SEC Filing. Following this transaction, the insider now owns 68,765 shares of eBay Inc.

eBay Inc operates as a global commerce leader that connects millions of buyers and sellers around the world. The platform includes eBay's Marketplace and Classifieds platforms, through which people and businesses buy and sell a wide range of goods and services worldwide.

Over the past year, Cornelius Boone has sold a total of 13,806 shares of eBay Inc and has not made any purchases of the stock. This recent sale is part of a broader trend observed over the past year, where eBay Inc has seen 14 insider sells and no insider buys.

The shares of eBay Inc were trading at $52.85 on the day of the sale, giving the company a market cap of approximately $27.18 billion. The price-earnings ratio of the company stands at 10.79, which is lower than the industry median of 17.72 and also below the company's historical median.

According to the GF Value, the intrinsic value of eBay Inc's stock is estimated at $52.23, which suggests that the stock is Fairly Valued with a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 1.01.

The GF Value is calculated based on historical trading multiples such as the price-earnings ratio, price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow, adjusted for the company's past performance and expected future business outcomes.

This sale by the insider might be of interest to current and potential investors, providing insight into the insider's perspective on the stock's valuation and future prospects.

