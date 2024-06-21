On June 21, 2024, Alex Schultz, Director at Lindblad Expeditions Holdings Inc (LIND, Financial), purchased 34,470 shares of the company, as reported in a recent SEC Filing. Following this transaction, the insider now owns a total of 194,715 shares of Lindblad Expeditions Holdings Inc.

Lindblad Expeditions Holdings Inc operates as a global provider of adventure travel and expedition cruising services. The company collaborates with National Geographic to offer unique experiences that help customers explore the world's most remote and pristine destinations.

Over the past year, Alex Schultz has increased his holdings in the company significantly, purchasing a total of 140,624 shares. This latest transaction reflects a continued confidence in the company's prospects.

The insider transaction history for Lindblad Expeditions Holdings Inc shows a pattern of more insider buying than selling over the past year, with 6 insider buys and 2 insider sells recorded.

Shares of Lindblad Expeditions Holdings Inc were trading at $7.59 on the day of the insider's recent purchase. The company has a market cap of $404.175 million.

According to the GF Value, the intrinsic value of the stock is estimated at $16.12, suggesting that the stock is currently undervalued with a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 0.47. This valuation indicates that the stock might be a possible value trap, and investors should think twice before making an investment.

The GF Value is calculated based on historical multiples such as price-earnings ratio, price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow, adjusted for the company's past performance and expected future business results.

This insider buying activity could be a signal to investors about the potential undervaluation of Lindblad Expeditions Holdings Inc, considering the insider's growing stake and the current market valuation metrics.

This article, generated by GuruFocus, is designed to provide general insights and is not tailored financial advice. Our commentary is rooted in historical data and analyst projections, utilizing an impartial methodology, and is not intended to serve as specific investment guidance. It does not formulate a recommendation to purchase or divest any stock and does not consider individual investment objectives or financial circumstances. Our objective is to deliver long-term, fundamental data-driven analysis. Be aware that our analysis might not incorporate the most recent, price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative information. GuruFocus holds no position in the stocks mentioned herein.