On June 20, 2024, Jeffrey Cooper, Chief Financial Officer of Guidewire Software Inc (GWRE, Financial), executed a sale of 4,782 shares of the company at a price of $134.41 per share. This transaction was reported in a recent SEC Filing. Following this sale, the insider now owns 61,596 shares of Guidewire Software Inc.

Guidewire Software Inc specializes in providing software solutions for property and casualty (P&C) insurers. Their products help in underwriting, policy administration, claims management, and billing functions, supporting insurers in delivering insurance the way they want to, through their model of continuous delivery and rapid iteration.

Over the past year, Jeffrey Cooper has sold a total of 26,049 shares of the company and has not made any purchases. The broader insider transaction trend at Guidewire Software Inc shows a pattern of 27 insider sales and no insider buys over the last year.

The stock of Guidewire Software Inc, with a market cap of approximately $11.35 billion, is currently trading at a price-earnings ratio, price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow that reflect its market position and financial health.

According to the GF Value, the intrinsic value of Guidewire Software Inc's stock is estimated at $102.99 per share, which suggests that the stock is currently Significantly Overvalued with a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 1.31.

This recent insider sale might interest investors tracking insider behaviors as an indicator of confidence levels in the company's future prospects, especially in the context of the stock's current valuation.

