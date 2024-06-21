On June 21, 2024, Joseph Erlinger, President of McDonald's USA, executed a sale of 1,098 shares of McDonald's Corp (MCD, Financial). The transaction was documented in a recent SEC Filing. Following this transaction, the insider now owns 14,780.34 shares of the company.

McDonald's Corp operates globally, known for its prominent brand in the fast food industry. The company primarily engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants worldwide.

Over the past year, Joseph Erlinger has sold a total of 35,899 shares and has not made any purchases of the company's stock. This recent sale is part of a broader trend observed within McDonald's Corp, where there have been 24 insider sells and no insider buys over the last year.

Shares of McDonald's Corp were priced at $260 on the day of the sale, positioning the company with a market cap of approximately $186.94 billion. The price-earnings ratio stands at 22.02, slightly lower than the industry median of 22.655 and below the company's historical median.

According to the GF Value, which is an intrinsic value estimate used by GuruFocus, McDonald's Corp is currently modestly undervalued. The GF Value of $302.56 suggests a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 0.86.

The GF Value is calculated considering historical trading multiples such as the price-earnings ratio, price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow, along with a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates from Morningstar analysts.

This sale by the insider might be of interest to current and potential investors, providing insight into insider confidence and stock valuation perceptions at McDonald's Corp.

