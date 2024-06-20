On June 20, 2024, President Jon Christianson of Palomar Holdings Inc (PLMR, Financial) executed a sale of 2,000 shares of the company at a price of $81.21 per share. This transaction was reported in a recent SEC Filing. Following this sale, the insider now owns 55,761 shares of Palomar Holdings Inc.

Palomar Holdings Inc is a specialty insurance company that focuses on providing insurance solutions for residential and commercial clients who need coverage for earthquake, wind, and flood, among other perils. The company operates primarily in the United States.

Over the past year, the insider has sold a total of 32,725 shares and has not made any purchases. The broader trend within Palomar Holdings Inc shows a predominance of insider selling activities, with 46 insider sells and only 2 insider buys over the past year.

Shares of Palomar Holdings Inc were trading at $81.21 on the day of the transaction, giving the company a market cap of approximately $1.95 billion. The price-earnings ratio of the company stands at 22.46, which is above the industry median of 11.365.

According to the GF Value, the intrinsic value of Palomar Holdings Inc is estimated at $91.87 per share, suggesting that the stock is modestly undervalued with a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 0.88.

The GF Value is calculated based on historical trading multiples such as the price-earnings ratio, price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow, adjusted for the company's past performance and estimated future business outcomes.

This sale by the insider may be of interest to current and potential investors, providing insight into insider confidence and valuation perspectives at Palomar Holdings Inc.

